All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian hackers attack computer systems of law enforcement officers – State Special Communications Service

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 23 September 2023, 00:33
Russian hackers attack computer systems of law enforcement officers – State Special Communications Service
Photo: pixabay

Russian spies are using hackers to attack law enforcement computer systems in Ukraine to identify and obtain evidence related to alleged Russian war crimes.

Source: Yurii Shchyhol, head of the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine, in an interview with Reuters

Details: Hackers working with Russia's foreign, domestic and military intelligence agencies have stepped up digital intrusion campaigns at Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office and departments documenting war crimes

Advertisement:

Quote: "There's been a change in direction, from a focus on energy facilities towards law enforcement institutions which had previously not been targeted that often.

This shift towards the courts, prosecutors and law enforcement units, shows that hackers are gathering evidence about Russian war crimes in Ukraine

The groups we've identified as being engaged in this activity are part of Russia's GRU and FSB intelligence agencies."

Details: Espionage activities will be outlined in an upcoming State Department report due to be published on Monday.

The report, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters, states that the hackers also tried to collect intelligence on Russian citizens arrested in Ukraine in order to "help these individuals avoid prosecution and move them back to Russia".

Shchyhol declined to name which units were targeted by the hacking campaign, citing security concerns. The number of documented cybersecurity incidents, he said, rose 123% in the first six months of this year compared with the second half of 2022.

He also stated that Russian hackers targeted government agencies and tried to gain access to their email servers.

There is also evidence that Russian hackers gained access to private surveillance cameras in Ukraine to monitor the results of long-range missile and drone strikes.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
All News
Advertisement: