Russian hackers attack computer systems of law enforcement officers – State Special Communications Service

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 23 September 2023, 00:33
Photo: pixabay

Russian spies are using hackers to attack law enforcement computer systems in Ukraine to identify and obtain evidence related to alleged Russian war crimes.

Source: Yurii Shchyhol, head of the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine, in an interview with Reuters

Details: Hackers working with Russia's foreign, domestic and military intelligence agencies have stepped up digital intrusion campaigns at Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office and departments documenting war crimes

Quote: "There's been a change in direction, from a focus on energy facilities towards law enforcement institutions which had previously not been targeted that often.

This shift towards the courts, prosecutors and law enforcement units, shows that hackers are gathering evidence about Russian war crimes in Ukraine

The groups we've identified as being engaged in this activity are part of Russia's GRU and FSB intelligence agencies."

Details: Espionage activities will be outlined in an upcoming State Department report due to be published on Monday.

The report, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters, states that the hackers also tried to collect intelligence on Russian citizens arrested in Ukraine in order to "help these individuals avoid prosecution and move them back to Russia".

Shchyhol declined to name which units were targeted by the hacking campaign, citing security concerns. The number of documented cybersecurity incidents, he said, rose 123% in the first six months of this year compared with the second half of 2022.

He also stated that Russian hackers targeted government agencies and tried to gain access to their email servers.

There is also evidence that Russian hackers gained access to private surveillance cameras in Ukraine to monitor the results of long-range missile and drone strikes.

