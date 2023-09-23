All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Group of missiles en route towards Odesa Oblast – Ukraine's Air Force

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 23 September 2023, 00:43
Group of missiles en route towards Odesa Oblast – Ukraine's Air Force
Stock photo: open sources

An air-raid warning was announced due to missile danger in the southern regions of Ukraine. 

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "A group of missiles is moving in the direction of Odesa Oblast! Head for shelter as fast as possible! "

Advertisement:

Details: Kiper urged all residents of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district to remain in shelters.

The all-clear was given at 00:54.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
All News
Advertisement: