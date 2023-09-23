Group of missiles en route towards Odesa Oblast – Ukraine's Air Force
Saturday, 23 September 2023, 00:43
An air-raid warning was announced due to missile danger in the southern regions of Ukraine.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram
Quote: "A group of missiles is moving in the direction of Odesa Oblast! Head for shelter as fast as possible! "
Advertisement:
Details: Kiper urged all residents of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district to remain in shelters.
The all-clear was given at 00:54.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!