Group of missiles en route towards Odesa Oblast – Ukraine's Air Force

An air-raid warning was announced due to missile danger in the southern regions of Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "A group of missiles is moving in the direction of Odesa Oblast! Head for shelter as fast as possible! "

Details: Kiper urged all residents of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district to remain in shelters.

The all-clear was given at 00:54.

