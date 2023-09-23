All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 23 September 2023, 06:33
Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights
Photo: KibOrg

Ukrainian hackers have hacked into the Russian database of the Sirena-Travel booking system, obtaining information on 664 million flights over the last 16 years. They also obtained the names, phone numbers and document numbers of the passengers.

Source: Vazhnye Istorii

Details: News of this was posted on the Telegram channel of the hacker community KibOrg.

Advertisement:

An unknown group called Muppets, which is associated with KibOrg, is allegedly behind the hack.

The two databases obtained, according to the hackers, contain almost 3.5 billion records of passenger phone numbers and 664.6 million records containing the personal data of passengers, flight numbers, routes, tariffs, ticket prices, and so on. The data covers the period from 2007 to 2023.

 
Screenshot KibOrg

Hackers also posted two "sample" databases on social media. In them, journalists managed to find, for example, data on flights taken by the former Austrian Foreign Minister and former Rosneft board member Karin Kneissl, who moved to Russia in the summer of 2023. The data on her movements coincide with Kneissl’s public reports of a flight to the economic forum from St Petersburg to Vladivostok on 10 September this year.

Georgy Alburov, a member of Alexei Navalny’s team, also drew attention to the data leak. He writes that he was able to verify the authenticity of the database by checking the data on a recent flight made by Alina Kabaeva, who is close to Vladimir Putin, from Minsk to Moscow.

A source in the hacker group told reporters that KibOrg is not planning to put the entire database in the public domain. They are considering two options for further work with the data: the creation of a bot that will aggregate data from databases for money, or the transfer of the said database to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The hackers might also share the information with investigative journalists.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
All News
Advertisement: