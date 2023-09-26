Local "authorities" losing control in occupied part of Donetsk Oblast: texting and call censorship introduced

Russian occupying authorities have intensified "counter-sabotage measures" in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: A curfew has been imposed in the oblast, and Russian-appointed sham "governor" Denis Pushilin has claimed that military censorship of text communications and phone calls was necessary.

The NRC pointed out that this is indicative of the fact that the Russians, even after years of occupation, have not been able to take control of the lands they captured. And despite their own claims of unprecedented support among the population, they are afraid of the locals and are taking measures against them.

