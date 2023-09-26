All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Local "authorities" losing control in occupied part of Donetsk Oblast: texting and call censorship introduced

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 26 September 2023, 05:18
Local authorities losing control in occupied part of Donetsk Oblast: texting and call censorship introduced
STOCK PHOTO: PIXABAY

Russian occupying authorities have intensified "counter-sabotage measures" in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: A curfew has been imposed in the oblast, and Russian-appointed sham "governor" Denis Pushilin has claimed that military censorship of text communications and phone calls was necessary.

Advertisement:

The NRC pointed out that this is indicative of the fact that the Russians, even after years of occupation, have not been able to take control of the lands they captured. And despite their own claims of unprecedented support among the population, they are afraid of the locals and are taking measures against them.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

Putin says there were hand grenade pieces in bodies on Prigozhin's plane

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

All News
Donetsk region
Russian troops unsuccessfully attack near Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka – ISW
Russians fail to regain positions near Klishchiivka or drive out Ukrainian defenders near Mariinka – General Staff report
Russians try to regain their positions near Klishchiivka and Avdiivka but to no avail – General Staff
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: