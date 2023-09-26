Russian troops unsuccessfully attack near Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka – ISW

Russian troops continued ground attacks near Bakhmut on 25 September, but did not have a single confirmed advance, and they also continued unsuccessful attacks along the Avdiivka-Donetsk line.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: ISW said that on 24 and 25 September, several Russian military bloggers stated that Russian troops drove Ukrainian troops from their positions in Orikhiv-Vasylivka and that Russian troops now control the settlement. Another Russian war correspondent admitted that there is no visual confirmation of these allegations.

It is also reported that Russian troops are counterattacking near Kurdiumivka (12 kilometres southwest of Bakhmut).

Ukrainian troops continued offensive operations near Bakhmut on 25 September. Illia Yevlash, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Eastern Group of Forces, said that Ukrainian troops had liberated an additional two kilometres of territory on the Bakhmut front. The Ukrainian General Staff also reported that Russian forces had carried out unsuccessful attacks near Klishchiivka, as well as in the east and southeast of Bohdanivka.

The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that units of the Russian Southern Group of Forces repelled Ukrainian attacks near Maiorske (20 kilometres south of Bakhmut).

Russian bloggers wrote that Ukrainian troops tried to break through Russian defensive positions along the railway east of Klishchiivka (7 kilometres southwest of Bakhmut). Another Russian blogger noted that recently the front line near Bakhmut has not changed.

In addition, on 25 September, Russian troops continued unsuccessful ground attacks along the Avdiivka-Donetsk line. The General Staff of Ukraine reported that Russian troops unsuccessfully attacked near Avdiivka and Marinka (on the western outskirts of Donetsk) and unsuccessfully tried to recover lost positions near Novomykhailivka. (36 kilometres southwest of Avdiivka).

To quote the ISW's Key Takeaways on 26 September:

The tactical situation in Verbove remains unclear amid continued Ukrainian offensive operations in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 25 September.

The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces reported on 25 September that a precision Ukrainian strike on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) in occupied Sevastopol, Crimea, on 22 September killed 34 Russian officers, including BSF Commander Admiral Viktor Sokolov

Ukrainian forces reportedly struck the Khalino Airfield and a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) building in Kursk Oblast during a series of drone strikes on 24 September.

Russian forces conducted a series of Shahed-131/136 drone and missile strikes on the night of 24-25 September against Ukrainian port, grain, and military targets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on 25 September that US-provided Abrams tanks have arrived in Ukraine.

Russian military officials continue efforts to build out the Russian armed forces to suit the needs of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

The Kremlin and the Armenian government continue to deflect blame onto one another over the surrender of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan amidst deteriorating Armenian-Russian relations.

Russian forces continued unsuccessful offensive operations near Bakhmut, along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line, and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukrainian forces conducted offensive operations near Bakhmut, in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area, and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast but did not make any confirmed gains.

Russian officials continue to deport children from occupied Ukraine to Russia.

