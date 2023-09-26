All Sections
Russian forces hit Odesa Oblast overnight: 2 civilians injured, 6 juggernauts burnt out, warehouses damaged

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 26 September 2023, 07:44
PHOTO: KIPER ON TELEGRAM

Russian troops struck the port infrastructure of Odesa Oblast on the night of 25-26 September, damaging a checkpoint building, warehouses, and three dozen trucks, burning out six articulated lorries and injuring two drivers.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The port infrastructure was hit in Izmail district. Two men, truck drivers, were injured. One of them received medical care on the spot; the other was hospitalised with a severe arm injury. The checkpoint building and warehouses were damaged, and about 30 trucks and six articulated lorries caught fire."

PHOTO: KIPER ON TELEGRAM

Oleh Kiper reported that firefighters had already contained the flames.

He added that the Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast lasted for two hours. The air defence forces shot down most of the UAVs.

Background:

