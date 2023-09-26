All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Romanian citizens witness Russia's drone attack on Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 26 September 2023, 10:39
Romanian citizens witness Russia's drone attack on Ukraine
video screen

Residents of the Romanian town of Isaccea, Tulcea County, witnessed Russia’s drone attack on the Danube ferry crossing between the Ukrainian city of Orlivka and their town.

Source: European Pravda, referring to Radio Liberty

Details: A video of a drone crash near Romanian territory in Orlivka was posted online. It was filmed by a resident of Isaccea, who works at the ferry and was on the Ukrainian side of the river at the time.

Advertisement:

In this footage, a man can be heard shouting to his colleagues on the barge to leave the Ukrainian port as soon as possible.

"Run, it's coming here! That's where it fell, right into customs!" says the employee immediately after a drone crashed near the port of Orlivka.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

On Tuesday morning, the Romanian Coast Guard announced that traffic through the Isaccea border checkpoint was closed due to an attack on Ukrainian territory.

Background:

  • On the night of 25-26 September, the Russians had struck the port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, damaging a checkpoint building, warehouses, three dozen trucks, burning out six articulated lorries and injuring two drivers.
  • On 13 September, a new wreckage similar to fragments of a drone was found in Tulcea (county), Romania, 14 kilometres from the border with Ukraine.
  • On Thursday, 14 September, the Ministry of National Defence of Romania expanded the no-fly zone near the border with Ukraine.
  • This week, construction of shelters began in the village of Plauru, opposite Ukraine's Izmail, and residents received the first alert notifications of another Russian air attack on Ukrainian ports over the Danube.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

Putin says there were hand grenade pieces in bodies on Prigozhin's plane

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: