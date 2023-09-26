All Sections
Romanian citizens witness Russia's drone attack on Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 26 September 2023, 10:39
Residents of the Romanian town of Isaccea, Tulcea County, witnessed Russia’s drone attack on the Danube ferry crossing between the Ukrainian city of Orlivka and their town.

Source: European Pravda, referring to Radio Liberty

Details: A video of a drone crash near Romanian territory in Orlivka was posted online. It was filmed by a resident of Isaccea, who works at the ferry and was on the Ukrainian side of the river at the time.

In this footage, a man can be heard shouting to his colleagues on the barge to leave the Ukrainian port as soon as possible.

"Run, it's coming here! That's where it fell, right into customs!" says the employee immediately after a drone crashed near the port of Orlivka.

On Tuesday morning, the Romanian Coast Guard announced that traffic through the Isaccea border checkpoint was closed due to an attack on Ukrainian territory.

Background:

  • On the night of 25-26 September, the Russians had struck the port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, damaging a checkpoint building, warehouses, three dozen trucks, burning out six articulated lorries and injuring two drivers.
  • On 13 September, a new wreckage similar to fragments of a drone was found in Tulcea (county), Romania, 14 kilometres from the border with Ukraine.
  • On Thursday, 14 September, the Ministry of National Defence of Romania expanded the no-fly zone near the border with Ukraine.
  • This week, construction of shelters began in the village of Plauru, opposite Ukraine's Izmail, and residents received the first alert notifications of another Russian air attack on Ukrainian ports over the Danube.

Advertisement: