Romania restricts flights on border with Ukraine even more after Shahed drone crash

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 14 September 2023, 20:36
EXPLOSION ON ROMANIAN TERRITORY. PHOTO: OLEH NIKOLENKO ON FACEBOOK

On 14 September, the Ministry of National Defence of Romania jointly with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, announced additional flight restrictions in the airspace, adjacent to the border with Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to the statement of the Romanian Defence Ministry

Details: The restrictions came into force on 13 September and concern the region of Northern Dobruja between the settlements of Sulina and Galaţi and will encompass the territory at a 20-30 km distance from the Romanian border with Ukraine and the altitude of 4,000 m.

Flights on any manned or unmanned aerial vehicles besides state air vessels are forbidden in the determined area of Romania’s air space.

Romania’s Defence Industry added that the restriction on the flights in the air space adjacent to the border with Ukraine was implemented back in May 2022, but then they covered the distance of 8 km and the altitude of 1000 m.

Quote: "Amid the activation of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian Danube ports, the extension of restrictions is necessary for the facilitation of a more effective monitoring and control of the use of air space."

Background:

  • In August, drone fragments, likely those of Russian UAVs launched on Ukrainian targets, were found in Romania three times near the Ukrainian border. Due to this, the Romanian authorities expressed their protest to the Russian side and announced additional security measures for the residents of adjacent settlements.
  • Before that, residents of settlements in Romania's Tulcea district received RO-Alert messages during a Russian drone attack in Ukraine's south on 12-13 September.

