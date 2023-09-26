All Sections
Russia seeks US to allow sanctioned Putin to attend Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 11:05

Moscow will seek a decision from Washington on Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: The agency quotes Marat Berdyyev, Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large and senior APEC official, as claiming that the US government has decided not to invite Putin to the upcoming summit due to sanctions.

"The US has informed us through bilateral channels that this year they are not going to invite a number of leaders because of the sanctions restrictions that apply to them," Berdyyev said.

He said Moscow persists in its efforts to get Washington to allow Putin to attend the APEC summit.

"I, as a senior official of the Russian Federation, actively engage with them and have once again sent a request calling for an invitation to the Russian leader," Berdyyev said.

Background:

  • On 25 February 2022, the US, EU and UK imposed personal sanctions on Putin.
  • The US sanctions include a travel ban and an asset freeze.
  • Furthermore, in March 2023, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Putin in connection with the deportation of Ukrainian children from the Russian-occupied territories.
  • The APEC Summit will be held in San Francisco from 11 to 17 November under the US presidency. The Asia-Pacific Cooperation format was established in 1989 at the initiative of Australia and New Zealand.

