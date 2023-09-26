All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia seeks US to allow sanctioned Putin to attend Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 11:05

Moscow will seek a decision from Washington on Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: The agency quotes Marat Berdyyev, Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large and senior APEC official, as claiming that the US government has decided not to invite Putin to the upcoming summit due to sanctions.

Advertisement:

"The US has informed us through bilateral channels that this year they are not going to invite a number of leaders because of the sanctions restrictions that apply to them," Berdyyev said.

He said Moscow persists in its efforts to get Washington to allow Putin to attend the APEC summit.

"I, as a senior official of the Russian Federation, actively engage with them and have once again sent a request calling for an invitation to the Russian leader," Berdyyev said.

Background:

  • On 25 February 2022, the US, EU and UK imposed personal sanctions on Putin.
  • The US sanctions include a travel ban and an asset freeze.
  • Furthermore, in March 2023, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Putin in connection with the deportation of Ukrainian children from the Russian-occupied territories.
  • The APEC Summit will be held in San Francisco from 11 to 17 November under the US presidency. The Asia-Pacific Cooperation format was established in 1989 at the initiative of Australia and New Zealand.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
All News
Advertisement: