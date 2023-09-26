All Sections
Moscow-linked church priest arranges weapons hiding in church in Kherson and sells them

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 26 September 2023, 11:17
Moscow-linked church priest arranges weapons hiding in church in Kherson and sells them
PHOTO: THE PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

In Kherson, a priest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) was detained for setting up a hiding  place with weapons in a church and selling them.

Source: Press service of the police in Kherson Oblast; press service of the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office; press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: According to the prosecutor's office, in September, the man sold two Igla anti-aircraft missile systems designed to hit aerial targets, as well as three powder charges for a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher. He received US$3,000 for this.

The police clarify that the man in question is a 42-year-old resident of the Kherson suburbs who made the deal late last week. A friend brought him the weapons for storage in the first days after the start of the full-scale attack. 

 
PHOTO: THE PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

During the search at his residence, law enforcement officers also found a wooden box with locking devices and labelling "Regl 10-00", "Explodes - 1.2 F", two powder charges and five rounds of grenade launcher ammunition. 

In addition, the cleric told law enforcement officers that he had hidden more weapons and ammunition in the basement in the Shumenskyi neighbourhood. More than 1,500 rounds of 5.45 mm ammunition, about 900 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, three F-1 grenades with fuses, a PK machine gun, an AK-74 rifle, five loaded magazines and five bayonet knives were found there.

 
PHOTO: POLICE

The SSU clarifies that five rounds of ammunition and two powder charges for grenade launchers were seized at the construction site of a new church in Kherson.

The man was detained red-handed. He was served a notice of suspicion of purchasing, storing and selling firearms and ammunition (Art. 263.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The measure of restraint is custody with a possibility of bail in excess of UAH 214 000 [US$5,800]. 

His involvement in other similar crimes is being checked. Police say he faces a sentence of three to seven years in prison.

The SSU states that all the seized weapons and ammunition will be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

