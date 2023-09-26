All Sections
Romania condemns Russian attack on border with Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 26 September 2023, 14:32
Romania condemns Russian attack on border with Ukraine

The Ministry of Defence of Romania has condemned the Russian attack on port infrastructure of Odesa Oblast, namely on a ferry crossing over the Danube River between the Ukrainian settlement of Orlivka and Romanian settlement of Isaccea.

Source: European Pravda, Ministry of Defence of Romania on Twitter (X)

Details: The Romanian Defence Ministry remarked that during Russian attacks on Ukrainian facilities and civil infrastructure it tracked the air space near the national borders in real time.

"We decisively condemn these unjustified and illegal attacks," the statement reads.

On the night of 25-26 September, the Russians launched attacks on port infrastructure of Odesa Oblast, damaging a control point building, storages and 30 trucks; six juggernauts burned down and two drivers got injured.

Background: 

  • The residents of the Romanian city of Isakcea of the Tulcea county witnessed the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast.
  • On Thursday, 14 September, the Ministry of National Defence of Romania expanded the no-fly zone near the border with Ukraine.
  • The same week, construction of shelters began in the village of Plauru, opposite Ukraine's Izmail, and residents received the first alert notifications of another Russian air attack on Ukrainian ports over the Danube.

