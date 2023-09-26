Putin's spokesperson claims "Russia is a European value"

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson of the Kremlin, claimed that it is Russia that is a European value while criticising Moldova for "rejecting everything Russian" on its way to EU membership.

Details: "Unfortunately, the current Moldovan government and Ms Sandu consider the rejection of everything Russian a European value. This is a big mistake since Russia itself is a European value. It is a part of common European values, no matter what they say," Peskov said, commenting on the statement of Moldovan President Maia Sandu that promoting European values in her country requires cutting ties with Russia.

Peskov said the Moldovan leadership is wrong about this.

"We think that they are making a mistake that is harmful for their people, thinking that by establishing relations with the countries of Western Europe they must mandatorily completely destroy all relations with us. It is a mistake," Peskov added.

He believes that "they will see the price of this mistake".

"This price will be paid by the people of this country," he said.

Last June, the EU leaders gave Moldova and Ukraine an EU candidate status. It is expected that in October, the European Commission will publish their assessment of the perspective of Ukraine and Moldova ascending to the EU.

Moldova wants to join the EU as soon as possible in order to protect itself from the Russian threat. The surveys firmly demonstrate that the majority of Moldovan citizens support the accession to the EU.

