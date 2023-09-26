All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy appoints former footballer Shevchenko his freelance adviser

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 26 September 2023, 21:47
Zelenskyy appoints former footballer Shevchenko his freelance adviser
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrii Shechenko in May 2022. Photo: President's Office

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has appointed renowned football player and coach Andrii Shevchenko as his freelance adviser.

Source: Decree No. 589/2023 on the president's website

Quote: "Appointing Andrii Shevchenko an adviser to the President of Ukraine (freelance)."

Advertisement:

Reference: Shevchenko, born in 1976, was a professional football player in 1994-2012. With his career finished, he engaged in coaching, which led him to the job of the head coach of the national team of Ukraine. Honoured Master of Sports of Ukraine (2003), Hero of Ukraine (2004), after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine he became the ambassador of the United24, a government-run fundraising platform.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

Putin says there were hand grenade pieces in bodies on Prigozhin's plane

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: