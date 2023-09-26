Zelenskyy appoints former footballer Shevchenko his freelance adviser

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has appointed renowned football player and coach Andrii Shevchenko as his freelance adviser.

Source: Decree No. 589/2023 on the president's website

Quote: "Appointing Andrii Shevchenko an adviser to the President of Ukraine (freelance)."

Reference: Shevchenko, born in 1976, was a professional football player in 1994-2012. With his career finished, he engaged in coaching, which led him to the job of the head coach of the national team of Ukraine. Honoured Master of Sports of Ukraine (2003), Hero of Ukraine (2004), after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine he became the ambassador of the United24, a government-run fundraising platform.

