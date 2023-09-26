White House confident that Congress remains committed to supporting Ukraine

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre says that both congressional parties continue to support Ukraine, which has been resisting a full-scale Russian invasion for more than 19 months.

Source: European Pravda, citing Karine Jean-Pierre quoted by Voice of America at a briefing on Tuesday.

Karine Jean-Pierre said that the White House is proud to have secured bipartisan support for funding for Ukraine, "and it's important that this continues."

"We believe that the bipartisan majority in Congress is committed to supporting Ukraine," she added.

The White House spokeswoman said the Joe Biden administration would continue to work with members of both parties in the Senate to secure additional funding for Ukraine.

"National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan recently said he had spoken with both parties about the importance of securing additional funding as part of a budget resolution. This funding will ensure support for the Ukrainian people as they bravely fight for their freedom and democracy," Jean-Pierre said.

The US State Department has previously called on Congress to vote on the budget and avoid a shutdown, a temporary suspension of the government.

The vote is being blocked by representatives of the far-right wing of the Republican Party, who are dissatisfied with the intention to approve additional funds for Ukraine and the failure to meet their demands, such as funding for border security with Mexico.

