All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


European Commission to represent EU member states in WTO grain dispute arbitration – Polish media

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 26 September 2023, 23:33
European Commission to represent EU member states in WTO grain dispute arbitration – Polish media
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Commission reportedly decided on Tuesday 26 September that it will represent Poland, Hungary and Slovakia in the arbitration of the grain dispute at the World Trade Organisation.

Source: Polish news agency PAP, citing a "source within the EU", as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The WTO's consideration of Ukraine's complaint against the three EU states over their unilateral restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products should begin "soon".

Advertisement:

Quote: "It was decided on Tuesday that the EU member states will be represented by the European Commission at the WTO arbitration. The EU delegation includes experts from Poland, Slovakia and Hungary," an EU source told PAP.

Unnamed European diplomats quoted by the agency said the opening of the WTO procedure "closes other channels of dialogue for Ukraine" in the dispute over the grain import embargo.

Polish Ambassador to the EU Andrzej Sadoś told PAP the situation will be discussed on Wednesday in Brussels at the level of permanent representatives at Poland’s initiative.

Instead of restricting imports to the EU, Ukraine proposed an export control plan for four groups of crops – wheat, maize, sunflower and rapeseed – to the European Commission and the five countries to protect their domestic markets.

Despite this, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary announced unilateral restrictions on Ukrainian imports, prompting Ukraine to file a complaint to the WTO against these three countries.

Read also: Compromise Not in Kyiv's Interest: What's Behind European Commission's Decision on Ukrainian Grain

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
All News
Advertisement: