Dutch Defence Minister reveals when Ukraine will receive F-16s

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 27 September 2023, 02:15
Kajsa Ollongren. Photo: ANP/Bart Maat

The Netherlands plans to deliver the first batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in 2024.

Source: Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren in an interview with MSNBC and on X (Twitter

Details: Ollongren explained that the Netherlands is making a transition to F-35s, and that is why it can supply the F-16s. She said that the same applies to Norway and Denmark.

The timing of the F-16 delivery will also depend on how long it takes to train Ukrainian pilots. Ollongren said that the training will last from six to eight months. This is much less time than the Netherlands spends on training its pilots. 

She also said that a training centre is being set up in Romania, which they are trying to launch as soon as possible.

Nevertheless, the main thing, as Ollongren said, is that this is a signal that the Netherlands are sending not only to Kyiv but also to Moscow and the Kremlin.

