Commander of Tavriia operations group to announce good news from Tavriia front

Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 10:33
stock photo

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, has announced good news from the contact zone on the Tavriia front.  

Source: post on Telegram by Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group

Quote: "Tavriia front. There will be good news. Our soldiers are steadily advancing and defeating the Russians."

Details: Tarnavskyi also added a video of the drone strike on Russian equipment.

