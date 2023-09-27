Commander of Tavriia operations group to announce good news from Tavriia front

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, has announced good news from the contact zone on the Tavriia front.

Source: post on Telegram by Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group

Quote: "Tavriia front. There will be good news. Our soldiers are steadily advancing and defeating the Russians."

Advertisement:

Details: Tarnavskyi also added a video of the drone strike on Russian equipment.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!