Ukraine's Prime Minister on preparing energy sector for winter: We will build unique defence system

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 13:07

By winter, Ukraine will strengthen the air defence of the energy industry; it will be a unique defence system.

Source: This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the Future of Ukrainian Energy forum.

Quote: "Our air defence has become even more complex and experienced. We continue to work on its development. By winter, it will be even stronger and more effective," said the prime minister. 

Last year, he said, Ukraine had neither Patriot, nor NASAMS, nor IRIS-T, nor SAMP-T, nor many other systems. 

In addition, multi-level protection of energy facilities has been established, both passive and active. 

Quote: "Ukraine is working on projects that no one else in the world has done so far," the head of the government said. 

Work on the decentralisation of the energy system also continues. 

Denys Shmyhal thanked those responsible for the quick decisions that strengthened the capacity and stability of our state. 

Quote: "Partners have provided $2.3 billion for energy recovery and protection. We have also more than doubled the possibility to import the electricity from the EU, from 500 MW to 1,200 MW," said the Prime Minister. 

As of 27 September, more than 80% of trunk networks have been repaired. 

Another positive factor, the Prime Minister said, is that Russia now has less missiles than it had last year. He noted that the aggressor's ability to produce them is much lower than the Russians would like. 

Reminder: Earlier, Tsentrenergo said that they were building protective structures at their TPPs to protect the stations from Russian attacks.

