All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy announces serious measures for strengthening Ukraine to come this autumn

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 27 September 2023, 22:45
Zelenskyy announces serious measures for strengthening Ukraine to come this autumn
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Screenshot

In his address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced powerful measures aimed at strengthening the state that will be implemented in September and until the end of autumn.

Source: Zelenskyy's video address on 27 September

Details: Zelenskyy said that he held several preparatory meetings on carrying out powerful measures to strengthen the state this month. He also said that the team is already working on a meaningful plan of action for October and November.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Whatever happens in the world, whatever the external conditions, we must remember: only our conditions, only our internal attitude to Ukraine, to freedom and to our goals determine when we achieve our goal. The main goal. Victory of Ukraine.

Strength for Ukraine has no alternatives. And everyone who strengthens the state, each and everyone who becomes stronger, and everyone who helps to fight against the enemy and achieve results for Ukraine – all bring our goal closer."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: