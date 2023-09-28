All Sections
Ukrainian defenders destroy division worth of Russian artillery systems on Bakhmut front

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 28 September 2023, 12:42
Ukrainian defenders destroy division worth of Russian artillery systems on Bakhmut front
The Ukrainian Defence Forces are actively destroying artillery systems belonging to Russian occupiers on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Illia Yevlash, spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of Forces, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "The enemy continues to conduct artillery attacks along the entire line of contact in the area of responsibility of the Eastern Grouping of Forces.

Over the last day, the enemy fired over 500 times from its artillery systems, both tubed and rocket artillery, on the Bakhmut front. They used their army and tactical aircraft four times, and there were five combat engagements.

We managed to kill 134 occupiers on this front and destroy a number of enemy artillery systems and heavy armoured systems: infantry fighting vehicles, Nona-S [self-propelled artillery system], Msta-B [howitzer], and Pion [self-propelled gun], one of the most powerful systems in service in the Russian Federation. We also destroyed four Giatsynt [self-propelled guns] and four D-30 guns.

This is the usual daily result. Yesterday we also destroyed about a division of enemy artillery systems [a division contains 12-24 artillery systems – ed.] on this front."

Details: In addition, the Ukrainian Defence Forces also find ammunition storage points with Russian ammunition. Over the past 24 hours, seven storage points were destroyed on the Bakhmut front. Ukrainian electronic warfare units are also working successfully.

Over the past day, 258 Russian UAV missions were intercepted. The Ukrainians destroyed four FPV drones, three ZALA and an Orlan-10 UAVs.

