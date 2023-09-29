All Sections
Ukraine concludes about 20 agreements and memoranda with French defence manufacturers

Friday, 29 September 2023, 16:01

Ukrainian producers have signed about 20 agreements with French defence manufacturers during the visit of French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu to Kyiv.

Source: French Ministry of Armed Forces

Details: Sébastien Lecornu arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 28 September and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, and Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Minister of Strategic Industries.

The French minister was also accompanied by representatives of about twenty French companies specialising in producing military equipment, including armoured vehicles, artillery, drones, cyber and mine clearance equipment.

"These representatives signed about twenty contracts, letters of intent or memoranda of understanding with Ukrainian industrialists, which indicates the mobilisation of French industrial know-how in support of Kyiv," the French ministry said.

Background: The Ukrainian Defence Ministry is in talks with the Croatian company OK-ING and Slovakian Way Industries to localise the production of mechanised mine clearance vehicles in Ukraine.

