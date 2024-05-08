Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoiskyi served with notice of suspicion of organising contract killing

Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi was served with a notice of suspicion of organising the contract murder of a law firm director.

Source: Prosecutor General's Office; anonymous source of Ukrainska Pravda in law enforcement

Quote: "Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, a well-known businessman suspected of legalising property obtained fraudulently was served with a notice of suspicion of committing another crime related to organising a contract killing (Art. 27.4, Art. 15.2, paragraphs 11, 12 of Art. 115.2 of the Criminal Code)."

Details: The source of Ukrainska Pravda reports that the suspect is Kolomoisky.

The investigation stated that the oligarch ordered the murder of a law firm director in revenge for "failure to comply with the requirements for annulment and invalidation of decisions of the general meeting of shareholders of an open Joint-Stock Company".

The police says that Kolomoiskyi had a personal commercial interest in the operation of the Joint-Stock Company, a steel plant, and the decision of the general meeting of shareholders did not allow him to fully implement his plans to accrue more wealth.

Therefore, he threatened the director of the law firm that participated in the general meeting and prepared the legal documentation to cancel the decision. The oligarch was met with refusal, so he decided to take revenge.

To fulfil the order, Kolomoiskyi attracted members of a gang that specialises in committing serious and particularly serious crimes, including physical violence against competitors.

The National Police reports that the attack took place in August 2003 in the centre of Feodosiia. The assailants attacked the director, stabbing him in vital organs. The victim's wife prevented the perpetrators from killing the man, and doctors managed to save his life.

Now, prosecutors and investigators are carrying out urgent investigative and procedural actions aimed at exposing all persons involved in the commission of the crime.

A few days later, the perpetrators of the crime were detained and later sentenced to imprisonment for terms ranging from 6 to 12 years.

The investigation into the murder's contractor was separated into a different case. It was only on 8 May 2024 that Kolomoiskyi was served with a notice of suspicion.

Attempted premeditated murder committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy is punishable by imprisonment for up to 15 years or life imprisonment.

In addition, 23 searches are being conducted in four oblasts of the country as part of this proceeding.

Kolomoiskyi is already in custody because of another case.

For reference: In 2005, a criminal case was opened against Kolomoiskyi for the attempted murder of lawyer Serhii Karpenko for refusing to follow instructions in a corporate dispute over the DniproSpetsStal company (Zaporizhzhia). However, the case was closed in the same year under suspicious circumstances.

In 2013, Victor Pinchuk, who had started a lawsuit against Kolomoiskyi in London over shares in the Kryvyi Rih Iron Ore Plant, tried to revive the case and prove Kolomoiskyi's involvement in contracting Karpenko's murder.

However, a judge of the High Court of London ruled that the "Karpenko episode" would not be included in the trial.

Background:

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the Bureau of Economic Security and the Office of the Prosecutor General served Kolomoiskyi with notice of suspicion under Articles 190 and 209 of the Criminal Code: fraud and legalisation (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means. Subsequently, Kolomoiskyi was served with two more notices of suspicion: about the withdrawal of a total of UAH 15 billion (about US$377.36 million) from PrivatBank.

Kolomoiskyi was given a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 60 days with the possibility of bail in the amount of almost UAH 510 million (about US$12.83 million). Subsequently, the amount of collateral was increased to UAH 3.89 billion (about US$97.86 million).

