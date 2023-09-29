All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian occupying authorities in Sevastopol rely on air defence reinforcement to protect them from attacks

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 29 September 2023, 16:26
Russian occupying authorities in Sevastopol rely on air defence reinforcement to protect them from attacks
MIKHAIL RAZVOZHAYEV. SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO: ROSSIYA 24 TV CHANNEL

The Russian occupying authorities in Sevastopol hope that Russia will strengthen air defence in occupied Crimea.

Source: Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-appointed sham "governor of Sevastopol", on the air of the Kremlin-aligned Rossiya-24 (Russian-24) TV channel and on Telegram; the Crimean Wind Telegram channel

Quote from Razvozhayev: "We are living in a certain new reality; the second week after the first missile attack on Sevastopol Shipyard is coming to an end, and, of course, the most psychologically distressing event for the city is the attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters that occurred last Friday...

Advertisement:

It's clear that people have concerns, irritation, and anger towards the enemy and hope that our air defence forces will draw conclusions from these events and intensify their work. And these efforts will definitely be made."

Details: The Crimean Wind Telegram channel also reported that the sham "Russian government of Sevastopol" had moved from the building on Lenin Street 2 "to some basements", thus dispersing.

Background:

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: