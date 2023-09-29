Russian occupying authorities in Sevastopol rely on air defence reinforcement to protect them from attacks
The Russian occupying authorities in Sevastopol hope that Russia will strengthen air defence in occupied Crimea.
Source: Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-appointed sham "governor of Sevastopol", on the air of the Kremlin-aligned Rossiya-24 (Russian-24) TV channel and on Telegram; the Crimean Wind Telegram channel
Quote from Razvozhayev: "We are living in a certain new reality; the second week after the first missile attack on Sevastopol Shipyard is coming to an end, and, of course, the most psychologically distressing event for the city is the attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters that occurred last Friday...
It's clear that people have concerns, irritation, and anger towards the enemy and hope that our air defence forces will draw conclusions from these events and intensify their work. And these efforts will definitely be made."
Details: The Crimean Wind Telegram channel also reported that the sham "Russian government of Sevastopol" had moved from the building on Lenin Street 2 "to some basements", thus dispersing.
Background:
- On the night of 12-13 September, the Ukrainian forces attacked the Sevastopol shipyard (Sevmorzavod) near Kilen-balka, and the Russian Ministry of Defence reported an attack by missiles and uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) that damaged two ships: a big landing ship Minsk and a diesel-electric submarine Roston-on-Don.
- On 20 September, an attack on the command post of the Russian Black Sea Fleet near Verkhnosadove (Nakhimovskyi district of Sevastopol) was launched.
- On 22 September, explosions sounded again in Russia-occupied Sevastopol. Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-appointed "governor" of Sevastopol, reported a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet. Satellite images and videos proved there had been several strikes.
- The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine reported that as a result of the strike on the Black Sea Fleet of Russia in the occupied city of Sevastopol, 34 Russian officers were killed, presumably including the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, even though the Russians deny this.
- Due to the damage done, the occupiers had to demolish the building of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Staff in Sevastopol through "controlled detonations".
