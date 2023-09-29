All Sections
Russian occupying authorities in Sevastopol rely on air defence reinforcement to protect them from attacks

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 29 September 2023, 16:26
Russian occupying authorities in Sevastopol rely on air defence reinforcement to protect them from attacks
MIKHAIL RAZVOZHAYEV. SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO: ROSSIYA 24 TV CHANNEL

The Russian occupying authorities in Sevastopol hope that Russia will strengthen air defence in occupied Crimea.

Source: Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-appointed sham "governor of Sevastopol", on the air of the Kremlin-aligned Rossiya-24 (Russian-24) TV channel and on Telegram; the Crimean Wind Telegram channel

Quote from Razvozhayev: "We are living in a certain new reality; the second week after the first missile attack on Sevastopol Shipyard is coming to an end, and, of course, the most psychologically distressing event for the city is the attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters that occurred last Friday...

It's clear that people have concerns, irritation, and anger towards the enemy and hope that our air defence forces will draw conclusions from these events and intensify their work. And these efforts will definitely be made."

Details: The Crimean Wind Telegram channel also reported that the sham "Russian government of Sevastopol" had moved from the building on Lenin Street 2 "to some basements", thus dispersing.

Background:

