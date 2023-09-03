Czechia sends military attaché to Moldova due to Russian war

Czechia has created a military and aviation attaché position to work in Moldova in response to the security situation resulting from Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Czech Radio, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Military attaché's tasks will include strengthening relations in defence and supporting the Czech industry fields related to security.

Czechian Ambassador to Moldova Stanislav Kazetsky told Czech Radio that the Defence Ministry also confirmed the information about sending a military attaché to Moldova.

Quote: "This was a response to the global security situation that arose after Russia's invasion of Ukraine," David Jareš, Director of the Communication Department of the Czech Defence Ministry, said.

The attaché will start working at the Czech Embassy in Chişinău in September. The surname of the Defence Ministry's attaché has not been revealed yet.

"Moldova is one of the countries most affected by the current events [Russian war in Ukraine – ed.]. Czechia, like many other states, deepens cooperation with Moldova and supports its integration into the European Union," Jareš said.

The creation of the military attaché position is the result of an agreement between the Czechian Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

About 30 Czech military attachés work in various Czech embassies.

Background:

At the end of July, the Parliament of Moldova supported the government's proposal to extend the state of emergency for another 60 days due to the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The state of emergency was first introduced in Moldova on 24 February 2022 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since then, the state of emergency in Moldova has been repeatedly extended. It is expected that it will remain in effect as long as the war continues in Ukraine.

