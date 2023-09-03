All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Czechia sends military attaché to Moldova due to Russian war

European PravdaSunday, 3 September 2023, 12:45

Czechia has created a military and aviation attaché position to work in Moldova in response to the security situation resulting from Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Czech Radio, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Military attaché's tasks will include strengthening relations in defence and supporting the Czech industry fields related to security.

Advertisement:

Czechian Ambassador to Moldova Stanislav Kazetsky told Czech Radio that the Defence Ministry also confirmed the information about sending a military attaché to Moldova.

Quote: "This was a response to the global security situation that arose after Russia's invasion of Ukraine," David Jareš, Director of the Communication Department of the Czech Defence Ministry, said.

The attaché will start working at the Czech Embassy in Chişinău in September. The surname of the Defence Ministry's attaché has not been revealed yet.

"Moldova is one of the countries most affected by the current events [Russian war in Ukraine – ed.]. Czechia, like many other states, deepens cooperation with Moldova and supports its integration into the European Union," Jareš said.

The creation of the military attaché position is the result of an agreement between the Czechian Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

About 30 Czech military attachés work in various Czech embassies.

Background:

  • At the end of July, the Parliament of Moldova supported the government's proposal to extend the state of emergency for another 60 days due to the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • The state of emergency was first introduced in Moldova on 24 February 2022 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since then, the state of emergency in Moldova has been repeatedly extended. It is expected that it will remain in effect as long as the war continues in Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: