Aviation of Defence Forces launches 9 attacks on Russians and their equipment – General Staff

Over the last day, the aviation of the Defence Forces conducted nine strikes on clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment and five strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 3 September

Quote: "Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces launched nine attacks on the areas of concentration of Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment and five more on the enemy anti-aircraft systems.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck 10 artillery systems at firing positions and one enemy anti-aircraft system over the past day."

Details: During the day, the Russians launched one missile and 39 air strikes, and 24 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of the Ukrainian forces and settlements. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, civilians were injured and killed. Residential houses and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Over 25 combat encounters took place over the course of the day.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remained unchanged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians launched an airstrike near the settlement of Strilecha, Kharkiv Oblast. Over 10 settlements came under mortar and artillery attacks, including Vorozhba, Mezenivka, Kindrativka and Ulanove in Sumy Oblast and Vovchansk, Hatyshche, Budarky and Neskuchne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the settlements of Topoli, Dvorichanske, Kolodiazne and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast were attacked by the Russians.

On the Lyman front, the Russians were conducting offensive actions near the settlement of Novoyehorivka, Luhansk Oblast, but to no avail. Airstrikes were launched near the settlements of Cherneshchyna in Kharkiv Oblast, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements were struck by the Russian artillery, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements were under artillery fire by the Russians, including Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians were conducting offensive actions near the settlement of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail. The Russians continued to fire artillery and mortar shells on the Ukrainian settlements, including Nevelske, Karlivka, Avdiivka, Sievierne and Novokalynove in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Defence Forces continue to deter the offensive of the Russian forces near the settlement of Marinka, Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast were under Russian artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians launched artillery attacks on over 10 settlements, including Vuhledar, Vodiane, Prechystivka and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians conducted offensive actions near the settlement of Pryiutne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but to no avail. Airstrikes were launched near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 15 settlements were under artillery fire by the Russians, including Levadne, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipilske, Orikhiv and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Antonivka, Mykolaivka and Olhivka. Mykolayivka in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson came under artillery and mortar fire.

In addition, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue conducting the offensive operation on the Melitopol front, consolidating their positions and conducting counter-battery operations.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!