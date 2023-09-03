All Sections
Explosions occur in café where Russian officers were relaxing in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 3 September 2023, 20:17
Explosions occur in café where Russian officers were relaxing in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast
KINSKI ROZDORY. SCREENSHOT: DEEPSTATEMAP

Explosions occurred on Saturday, 2 September in a café where Russian officers would often relax in the occupied village of Kinski Rozdory in Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote: "There were prolonged explosions last night in a café where Russian officers liked to relax in the village of Kinski Rozdory in Polohy district.

A local owner had set up a dual business in the building of a former kindergarten: he turned the main hall into a café where he fed the enemy, and he let the occupiers use a warehouse to store ammunition.

The explosions went on for over an hour and a half. The fire engulfed two Ruscists’ [Russian] Kamaz trucks and collaborators’ vehicles."

