Explosions occur in café where Russian officers were relaxing in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Explosions occurred on Saturday, 2 September in a café where Russian officers would often relax in the occupied village of Kinski Rozdory in Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram
Quote: "There were prolonged explosions last night in a café where Russian officers liked to relax in the village of Kinski Rozdory in Polohy district.
A local owner had set up a dual business in the building of a former kindergarten: he turned the main hall into a café where he fed the enemy, and he let the occupiers use a warehouse to store ammunition.
The explosions went on for over an hour and a half. The fire engulfed two Ruscists’ [Russian] Kamaz trucks and collaborators’ vehicles."
