Russians launch Shahed drones on Ukraine
Sunday, 3 September 2023, 22:49
The Russians have likely launched Shahed combat drones from the settlement of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.
Source: Ukrainian Air Force
Quote: "Attention! Shahed-type combat UAVs have likely been launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
We will provide additional information if the situation changes."
