Russians launch Shahed drones on Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 3 September 2023, 22:49
Russians launch Shahed drones on Ukraine
DOWNED SHAHED DRONE. PHOTO: GLOBAL IMAGES UKRAINE VIA GETTY IMAGES

The Russians have likely launched Shahed combat drones from the settlement of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Quote: "Attention! Shahed-type combat UAVs have likely been launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

We will provide additional information if the situation changes."

