Russians launch Shahed drones on Ukraine

The Russians have likely launched Shahed combat drones from the settlement of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Quote: "Attention! Shahed-type combat UAVs have likely been launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Advertisement:

We will provide additional information if the situation changes."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!