Air defence triggered in Sumy Oblast

Air defence systems have been activated in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Sumy. Air defence is responding. Remain calm, and do not ignore air-raid warnings."

Advertisement:

Background: On 4 September, the Russians carried out 18 attacks on the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast with 119 strikes recorded, two people wounded and much damage caused to infrastructure facilities.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!