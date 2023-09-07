All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Mayor of Moscow claims attack by drone allegedly shot down

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 7 September 2023, 04:38
Mayor of Moscow claims attack by drone allegedly shot down

The mayor of the Russian capital said that a drone attacked Moscow overnight on 6-7 September, but claimed it was shot down tens of kilometres from the Russian capital.

Source: Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin on Telegram

Quote: "Today (7 September – ed.), overnight in the Ramensky District, air defence forces stopped a drone attempting to attack Moscow. No damage or injuries were reported at the crash site. Emergency services are working at the scene."

Advertisement:

Details: At the same time, Russian public posts on Telegram have postings of images showing damage, supposedly after the downing of a UAV.

Pictures of the wreckage of a UAV that was shot down in Ramenskoye near Moscow are being posted on social media. Some pictures were taken near Zhukovsky International Airport.

The blast wave blew out the windows of buildings near the drone's crash site.

Traffic on Desantnaya Street in Ramenskoye near Moscow was blocked. The Russians are inspecting the area and studying the wreckage.

Background

  • Simultaneously with the attack on Moscow, authorities in the Russian city of Rostov claimed that two drones had been downed over the region's territory. A fire started in Rostov, but it has already been extinguished.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: