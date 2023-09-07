All Sections
Mayor of Moscow claims attack by drone allegedly shot down

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 7 September 2023, 04:38
The mayor of the Russian capital said that a drone attacked Moscow overnight on 6-7 September, but claimed it was shot down tens of kilometres from the Russian capital.

Source: Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin on Telegram

Quote: "Today (7 September – ed.), overnight in the Ramensky District, air defence forces stopped a drone attempting to attack Moscow. No damage or injuries were reported at the crash site. Emergency services are working at the scene."

Details: At the same time, Russian public posts on Telegram have postings of images showing damage, supposedly after the downing of a UAV.

Pictures of the wreckage of a UAV that was shot down in Ramenskoye near Moscow are being posted on social media. Some pictures were taken near Zhukovsky International Airport.

The blast wave blew out the windows of buildings near the drone's crash site.

Traffic on Desantnaya Street in Ramenskoye near Moscow was blocked. The Russians are inspecting the area and studying the wreckage.

Background

  • Simultaneously with the attack on Moscow, authorities in the Russian city of Rostov claimed that two drones had been downed over the region's territory. A fire started in Rostov, but it has already been extinguished.

