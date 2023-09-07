Explosions thunder in Rostov-on-Don, local authorities claim drones are involved

Explosions were heard in Russia's Rostov-on-Don, and local authorities have claimed that Russian air defence shot down several drones, but local Telegram channels are posting videos of explosions and flashes.

Source: Russian Telegram channels; Vasily Golubev, Governor of Rostov Oblast, on Telegram

Details: Golubev said that air defence was triggered at about 03:00 in Rostov-on-Don. Two drones were supposedly shot down.

According to the governor, one drone fell outside the city, in the western part of Rostov, and the second in the centre, in the area of 42 Pushkinskaya Street.

Golubev claims several cars were damaged. One person sustained injuries, but refused hospitalisation.

Russian Telegram channels report that the explosion occurred on Pushkinskaya Street, a few streets away from the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces.

Telegram channels reported that three explosions were heard in the city, after which a fire broke out.

