All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions thunder in Rostov-on-Don, local authorities claim drones are involved

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 7 September 2023, 03:55
Explosions thunder in Rostov-on-Don, local authorities claim drones are involved
Photo: Mash

Explosions were heard in Russia's Rostov-on-Don, and local authorities have claimed that Russian air defence shot down several drones, but local Telegram channels are posting videos of explosions and flashes.

Source: Russian Telegram channels; Vasily Golubev, Governor of Rostov Oblast, on Telegram

Details: Golubev said that air defence was triggered at about 03:00 in Rostov-on-Don. Two drones were supposedly shot down.

Advertisement:

According to the governor, one drone fell outside the city, in the western part of Rostov, and the second in the centre, in the area of 42 Pushkinskaya Street.

Golubev claims several cars were damaged. One person sustained injuries, but refused hospitalisation.

Russian Telegram channels report that the explosion occurred on Pushkinskaya Street, a few streets away from the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces.

Telegram channels reported that three explosions were heard in the city, after which a fire broke out.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: