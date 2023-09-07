All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions thunder in Rostov-on-Don, local authorities claim drones are involved

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 7 September 2023, 03:55
Explosions thunder in Rostov-on-Don, local authorities claim drones are involved
Photo: Mash

Explosions were heard in Russia's Rostov-on-Don, and local authorities have claimed that Russian air defence shot down several drones, but local Telegram channels are posting videos of explosions and flashes.

Source: Russian Telegram channels; Vasily Golubev, Governor of Rostov Oblast, on Telegram

Details: Golubev said that air defence was triggered at about 03:00 in Rostov-on-Don. Two drones were supposedly shot down.

Advertisement:

According to the governor, one drone fell outside the city, in the western part of Rostov, and the second in the centre, in the area of 42 Pushkinskaya Street.

Golubev claims several cars were damaged. One person sustained injuries, but refused hospitalisation.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Russian Telegram channels report that the explosion occurred on Pushkinskaya Street, a few streets away from the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces.

Telegram channels reported that three explosions were heard in the city, after which a fire broke out.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine

photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
23:22
Russia already spent over US$167 billion on war against Ukraine – Forbes
22:53
Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
22:03
Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games
21:54
Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine
21:28
Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak
20:39
Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine
20:22
Lithuania urges EU to find more money for Ukraine during EU budget review
19:58
US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine
19:51
Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: