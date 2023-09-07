All Sections
Explosions heard in Mariupol and Mariupol District second day in a row

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 7 September 2023, 09:20
EXPLOSION. Stock photo: DEPOSITPHOTOS

Explosions rang out in the city of Mariupol and Mariupol District on Wednesday evening, 6 September, and Thursday morning, 7 September, with reports that a fire had broken out.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Quote: "Mariupol. It was very loud. Two explosions [in] Manhush (urban-type settlement in Donetsk Oblast – ed.)."

Details: Andriushchenko later added that a fire had been reported behind the Port-City Shopping Centre and near a mini cement factory after the morning explosions in the city of Mariupol and its district.

Andriushchenko said the Russian occupiers had launched their aircraft from Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) and Rostov (Russia) toward Zaporizhzhia.

Background: 

  • Explosions rang out in Mariupol and Berdiansk districts on the evening of Wednesday, 7 September. Russian air defence systems responded.

