16 people confirmed dead in Kostiantynivka, not 17, and strike not due to artillery

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 7 September 2023, 10:15
16 people confirmed dead in Kostiantynivka, not 17, and strike not due to artillery
Screenshot: VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY's social media

The deaths of 16 people have been confirmed after an attack on the city of Kostiantynivka on 6 September. The police have ruled out the possibility that the Russians used artillery systems.

Source: Oleksandra Havrylko, head of the communications department of the Donetsk Oblast police, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The official data says that, as of now, there are 16 dead and 33 wounded. Initially, there was information about 17 people killed. When we conducted a thorough visual examination of the remains, we found 16 bodies. Almost all of them have now been identified, relatives have been found, and DNA samples have been taken from the victims and their relatives.

As of the evening, four bodies had not been identified. As of the morning, there is one person (the body of a man) whose relatives have not come forward." 

Details: Havrylko called on those who knew people who might have been under fire to contact the police.

She also added that the police have ruled out the use of artillery, which was reported earlier. 

Quote: "At the moment, the examination is still underway. I can say that there are several lines of enquiry regarding the actual type of weapon. We are ruling out artillery for now, although initially we provided information about artillery fire. There are several options. The exact information will be available later."

Background:

  • The Russian military hit the town of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Wednesday afternoon.
  • Initially, the media reported 16 killed. This information was later confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Minister of Internal Affarirs Ihor Klymenko.
  • Anonymous Telegram channels claimed that there was a missile attack. Zelenskyy confirmed the attack. In a video posted by Klymenko on his social media, witnesses at the scene also reported an artillery attack.
  • After the rescue operation, Klymenko reported 17 killed and 32 wounded.

Subjects: Donetsk region
All-Russian TV and Radio Company starts broadcasting in so-called "DPR" − UK intelligence
Russians attack Siversk and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast, killing woman and wounding 4 more people
Russia attacks Toretsk and Novoukrainka, people killed and injured
