Russians attack Siversk and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast, killing woman and wounding 4 more people

Iryna BalachukThursday, 7 September 2023, 08:38
Russians attack Siversk and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast, killing woman and wounding 4 more people
AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN STRIKES IN DONETSK OBLAST. STOCK PHOTO: PAVLO KYRYLENKO ON TELEGRAM

One person was killed and at least four more were wounded as a result of Russian attacks on the settlements of Siversk and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast on 6 September.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The occupiers fired on the city of Siversk, probably using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), at 15:00 on 6 September. As a result of the explosion, a local woman was killed, and three more people received shrapnel wounds, including 60-year-old and 42-year-old men and a 73-year-old woman."

Details: Russian forces shelled the settlement of Velyka Novosilka at 18:40, wounding an 81-year-old woman.

The prosecutor's office started pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

