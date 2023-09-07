Commander of Russian Air Defence Forces which protect Moscow arrested for bribery

Major General Konstantin Ogiyenko, the Russian commander of the 1st Special Purpose Air and Missile Defence Army, which protects Moscow from airstrikes, has been remanded in custody for his involvement in a bribery case.

Source: Kremlin-aligned media RIA Novosti; Russian media outlet Meduza

Details: The investigation materials indicate that Ogiyenko, together with Major General Dmitry Belyatsky, Commander of the 4th Air Defence Division, received 500,000 roubles (about US$5,000) as a bribe from a citizen for "helping" her to acquire a plot of land adjacent to the military unit. The officers extorted 30 million roubles in total.

The plot in question is Russian Defence Ministry land in Dolgoprudny and Lobnya near Moscow and had been earmarked for development.

Beliatsky partially admitted his guilt and agreed to a deal with the investigation; he was placed under house arrest.

Ogiyenko says he is not guilty and has been detained until 27 November.

For reference: Ogiyenko, who has served as the commander of the 1st Order of Lenin Special Purpose Air and Missile Defences Forces Army since 2021, was dismissed after the criminal case was opened in July. He faces between 8 and 15 years of imprisonment.

