All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Commander of Russian Air Defence Forces which protect Moscow arrested for bribery

Iryna BalachukThursday, 7 September 2023, 10:57
Commander of Russian Air Defence Forces which protect Moscow arrested for bribery
Konstantin Ogiyenko. Photo: Meduza

Major General Konstantin Ogiyenko, the Russian commander of the 1st Special Purpose Air and Missile Defence Army, which protects Moscow from airstrikes, has been remanded in custody for his involvement in a bribery case.

Source: Kremlin-aligned media RIA Novosti; Russian media outlet Meduza

Details: The investigation materials indicate that Ogiyenko, together with Major General Dmitry Belyatsky, Commander of the 4th Air Defence Division, received 500,000 roubles (about US$5,000) as a bribe from a citizen for "helping" her to acquire a plot of land adjacent to the military unit. The officers extorted 30 million roubles in total.

Advertisement:

The plot in question is Russian Defence Ministry land in Dolgoprudny and Lobnya near Moscow and had been earmarked for development.

Beliatsky partially admitted his guilt and agreed to a deal with the investigation; he was placed under house arrest.

Ogiyenko says he is not guilty and has been detained until 27 November.

For reference: Ogiyenko, who has served as the commander of the 1st Order of Lenin Special Purpose Air and Missile Defences Forces Army since 2021, was dismissed after the criminal case was opened in July. He faces between 8 and 15 years of imprisonment.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: