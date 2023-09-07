All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US to supply Ukraine with new batch of cluster munitions soon – NYT

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 September 2023, 15:37
US to supply Ukraine with new batch of cluster munitions soon – NYT

The US will supply Ukraine with a new batch of cluster munitions soon.

Source: The New York Times with reference to three anonymous American officials, as reported by European Pravda

One of the officials told NYT, this armament is a key to preserving the dynamics which the Armed Forces of Ukraine have recently achieved during the counteroffensive in the south of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The Western officials and experts agree that cluster munitions are the most effective against troops and columns of equipment concentrated in open areas.  

It is expected that the demand for ammunition in Ukraine will be increasing since some units rely more and more on heavy artillery in order to prepare ground for the offensive of infantry.

Background:

  • Earlier it was reported that the US may supply Ukraine with longer-range cluster munitions.
  • In July, the US supplied Ukraine with a US$800 million military aid package which included cluster munitions for the first time.
  • The White House explained earlier that the supply of cluster munitions is a temporary measure until the production of ordinary artillery projectiles picks up. Moreover, Ukraine is obliged to minimise the risk of the use of cluster munitions.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: