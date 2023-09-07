US to supply Ukraine with new batch of cluster munitions soon – NYT

The US will supply Ukraine with a new batch of cluster munitions soon.

Source: The New York Times with reference to three anonymous American officials, as reported by European Pravda

One of the officials told NYT, this armament is a key to preserving the dynamics which the Armed Forces of Ukraine have recently achieved during the counteroffensive in the south of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The Western officials and experts agree that cluster munitions are the most effective against troops and columns of equipment concentrated in open areas.

It is expected that the demand for ammunition in Ukraine will be increasing since some units rely more and more on heavy artillery in order to prepare ground for the offensive of infantry.

Background:

Earlier it was reported that the US may supply Ukraine with longer-range cluster munitions.

In July, the US supplied Ukraine with a US$800 million military aid package which included cluster munitions for the first time.

The White House explained earlier that the supply of cluster munitions is a temporary measure until the production of ordinary artillery projectiles picks up. Moreover, Ukraine is obliged to minimise the risk of the use of cluster munitions.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





