All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


White House talks about discussions on cluster munitions between US and Ukraine

European PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 21:25

On Friday, Jake Sullivan, US President's National Security Adviser, has said that the decision to transfer cluster munitions to Kyiv may be announced by the Pentagon, but he has not confirmed this information.

Source: European Pravda

Sullivan confirmed that Ukraine has asked the United States to provide cluster munitions, and Washington recognizes the need for them, especially given the fact that the production of conventional artillery ammunition is not sufficient [to meet Ukraine's needs – ed.].

Secondly, he emphasised, Russia has been actively using cluster munitions since the beginning of this war, causing harm to the civilian population.

Advertisement:

"Ukraine would not be using these munitions in some foreign land. This is their country they’re defending," Sullivan said, emphasising that the US cluster munitions "would provide dud rates far below what Russia is providing — not higher than 2.5%."

Sullivan added that Kyiv has also provided assurances to Washington about the careful use of cluster munitions with minimal risk to the civilian population.

"It’s a difficult decision. It’s a decision we deferred. It’s a decision that required a real hard look at the potential harm to civilians. And when we put all of that together, there was a unanimous recommendation from the national security team, and President Biden ultimately decided, in consultation with allies and partners and in consultation with members of Congress, to move forward on this strategy," he clarified while answering questions.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

According to the media, citing American officials, the administration of US President Joe Biden will announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine on Friday, which will include, in particular, cluster munitions.

Germany opposes sending cluster munitions to Ukraine, said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: