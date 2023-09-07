Russians damage bridge in Ukraine's east, but Ukrainian Armed Forces quickly repair it

THE PREFABRICATED BRIDGE BETWEEN VILLAGES IN UKRAINE'S EAST. PHOTO: THE COMMAND OF SUPPORT FORCES OF UKRAINE'S ARMED FORCES

The Russians have damaged a prefabricated bridge over a river in the east of Ukraine that was being used for the humanitarian needs of people living in nearby villages.

Source: Support Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "As a result of an enemy attack on the eastern front, a prefabricated bridge over a river that was being used for the humanitarian needs of civilians in adjacent villages has been damaged.

The bridge unit of the Separate Engineer Brigade of the Support Forces Command restored the crossing in a very short time."

The prefabricated bridge was quickly repaired by Armed Forces engineers ALL Photo: SUPPORT FORCES COMMAND OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

