Russians damage bridge in Ukraine's east, but Ukrainian Armed Forces quickly repair it
Thursday, 7 September 2023, 19:09
The Russians have damaged a prefabricated bridge over a river in the east of Ukraine that was being used for the humanitarian needs of people living in nearby villages.
Source: Support Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Quote: "As a result of an enemy attack on the eastern front, a prefabricated bridge over a river that was being used for the humanitarian needs of civilians in adjacent villages has been damaged.
The bridge unit of the Separate Engineer Brigade of the Support Forces Command restored the crossing in a very short time."
