All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians damage bridge in Ukraine's east, but Ukrainian Armed Forces quickly repair it

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 7 September 2023, 19:09
Russians damage bridge in Ukraine's east, but Ukrainian Armed Forces quickly repair it
THE PREFABRICATED BRIDGE BETWEEN VILLAGES IN UKRAINE'S EAST. PHOTO: THE COMMAND OF SUPPORT FORCES OF UKRAINE'S ARMED FORCES

The Russians have damaged a prefabricated bridge over a river in the east of Ukraine that was being used for the humanitarian needs of people living in nearby villages.

Source: Support Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "As a result of an enemy attack on the eastern front, a prefabricated bridge over a river that was being used for the humanitarian needs of civilians in adjacent villages has been damaged.

Advertisement:

The bridge unit of the Separate Engineer Brigade of the Support Forces Command restored the crossing in a very short time."

 
The prefabricated bridge was quickly repaired by Armed Forces engineers
ALL Photo: SUPPORT FORCES COMMAND OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE
 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: