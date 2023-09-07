All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Car containing two FSB officers who tortured Ukrainians is blown up in Oleshky

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 September 2023, 19:21
Car containing two FSB officers who tortured Ukrainians is blown up in Oleshky
screenshot

A car carrying two Russian FSB employees and military personnel has been blown up in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky, Kherson Oblast.

Source: UP sources in the Security Service of Ukraine

Details: One of the FSB employees was killed instantly by the explosion, and the other is in intensive care in a serious condition. Three Russian soldiers who were escorting the car were injured.

Advertisement:

According to information available to Ukrainska Pravda, the Security Service of Ukraine was involved in the explosion. The FSB officers targeted "worked" in occupied Skadovsk. They used to visit Oleshky to carry out filtration activities and torture Ukrainian citizens.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: