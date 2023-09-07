Car containing two FSB officers who tortured Ukrainians is blown up in Oleshky

A car carrying two Russian FSB employees and military personnel has been blown up in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky, Kherson Oblast.

Source: UP sources in the Security Service of Ukraine

Details: One of the FSB employees was killed instantly by the explosion, and the other is in intensive care in a serious condition. Three Russian soldiers who were escorting the car were injured.

According to information available to Ukrainska Pravda, the Security Service of Ukraine was involved in the explosion. The FSB officers targeted "worked" in occupied Skadovsk. They used to visit Oleshky to carry out filtration activities and torture Ukrainian citizens.

