Pentagon anticipates conversation and meeting between Austin and Umierov very soon

The US Department of Defense expects that the first telephone conversation between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Rustem Umierov, the newly appointed Defence Minister of Ukraine, will happen very soon.

Source: Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, cited by Ukrinform

Quote: "I am sure they will talk very soon."

Details: Singh said Washington was aware of Umierov’s appointment as Ukraine’s new Defence Minister, so a telephone conversation will definitely be scheduled very soon.

Moreover, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin is expected to meet with Umierov personally at the next Ramstein meeting, which is due to be held in the second half of this month.

Background: Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) removed former Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov from his post on 5 September and appointed Rustem Umierov to the post the following day. Umierov has experience as a negotiator during high-profile visits and talks.

