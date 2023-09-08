Ukrainian Armed Forces have success near Bakhmut and Robotyne – General Staff report

Ukrainian defenders are succeeding south of Bakhmut and south of Robotyne, driving Russians out of their positions and consolidating their positions.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 8 September

Details: Thirty-nine combat clashes took place over the past 24 hours. Russia launched seven missile attacks, 74 air strikes, and 46 multiple-launch missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

The Russian Federation launched another missile and air strike overnight on 7-8 September on Ukraine. Information about the aftermath of this is being updated.

The operational situation in Ukraine's east and south remains difficult.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia launched air strikes in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts. More than 25 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts came under artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Kupiank front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian attacks on Synkivka. More than 15 settlements of Kharkiv Oblast came under artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks in Novoiehorivka in Luhansk Oblast. Russia launched air strikes near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and west of Dibrova and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. More than 15 settlements in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled Russian attacks in Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast. Russia launched an airstrike near Maiorske in Donetsk Oblast. More than 15 settlements in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery and mortar attacks. In turn, thanks to their assault actions, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have had partial success south of Bakhmut, driving Russians out of their lines and consolidating their own positions.

On the Avdiivka front, Russia unsuccessfully attacked the areas of Keramik and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. Russia launched an airstrike near Avdiivka. More than ten settlements in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Marinka front, the Defence Forces continue to restrain the offensive of Russian troops in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. So, our soldiers have repelled more than 10 Russian attacks here over the past day. Russia launched an air strike in the area of Krasnohorivka. About 15 settlements in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the defence forces repelled Russian attacks south of Prechystivka. Russia also launched an airstrike near Urozhaine. About ten settlements came under artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russia launched air strikes in Mala Tokmachka, Zolota Nyva, Robotyne, Novodanylivka and Omelnyk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Kherson front, Russia launched an air strike near Kozatskе. Antonivka, Kherson, Veletenske and Tomyna Balka in Kherson Oblast came under artillery and mortar attacks.

At the same time, the defence forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, killing Russians and liberating the occupied territories step by step; they are experiencing success in the area south of Robotyne, consolidating their positions.

Over the past day, Ukrainian combat aircraft carried out ten strikes on areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, and on the positions of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery hit one ammunition depot, six artillery systems, two command posts and two anti-aircraft missile systems.

