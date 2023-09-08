All Sections
Elon Musk confirms disruption of Ukrainian drone attack on Russian fleet in Crimea and claims necessity for truce

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 8 September 2023, 09:39

Elon Musk has responded to reports that he allegedly secretly ordered the Starlink satellite connection near the coast of Russian-occupied Crimea to be shut down, so as to disrupt Ukraine's attack on the Russian navy in Sevastopol. The billionaire has said that he did not deactivate Starlink satellite communication for drones, but when Ukraine requested that the system be enabled, he refused.

Source: Musk on Twitter, responding to reports that he allegedly deactivated Starlink on purpose.

Quote: "The Starlink regions in question were not activated. SpaceX did not deactivate anything," Musk wrote.

"There was an emergency request from government authorities to activate Starlink all the way to Sevastopol. The obvious intent being to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor.

If I had agreed to their request, then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation," Musk said.

Musk also claimed that "both sides [in the war – ed.] should agree to a truce."

"Every day that passes, more Ukrainian and Russian youth die to gain and lose small pieces of land, with borders barely changing. This is not worth their lives," Musk said.

Background: CNN, which has gained access to an extract from Musk’s biography by American journalist and writer Walter Isaacson, reported that in 2022, Elon Musk secretly ordered that the Starlink satellite connection near the coast of Russian-occupied Crimea be shut down in order to disrupt an attack by Ukraine on the Russian naval fleet in Sevastopol.

Advertisement: