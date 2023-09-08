Explosions instead of elections: Ukraine's Security Service is responsible for strikes on Berdiansk

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is responsible for the explosions in the territory of the Berdiansk City Municipal Lyceum where the Russians located one of their "polling stations".

Source: sources of Ukrainska Pravda in the SSU

Details: Two explosions sounded in the territory of the municipal lyceum in the city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 8 September. One of the occupiers’ "polling stations" for fake elections was located there. The so-called "elections" were supposed to start on 8 September, but this station did not open.

Quote by a source: "Now the occupiers are hysterical and trying to decide how to protect themselves from new strikes by the Security Service of Ukraine. There is an audio recording in which one of the leaders of the occupying ‘Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia’ in Zaporizhzhia Oblast is instructing his subordinates how not to fall into the trap of a second explosion."

Background:

Russia has announced that sham elections to local fake administrations will be held on 8-10 September 2023 in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts of Ukraine and in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Artem Dekhtiarenko, spokesman for the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), said the SSU identified more than 3,500 collaborators and their Russian handlers involved in organising illegal elections and choosing the "candidates" in these sham elections.

At the same time, Dekhtiarenko said, after the explosions at the so-called polling station in the temporarily occupied city of Kamianka-Dniprovska, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, there are fewer people willing to help the Russians. Ukrainska Pravda’s sources state that the Security Service of Ukraine was behind the explosions in Kamianka-Dniprovska.

Local residents in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast are reportedly trying to avoid participating in the sham elections organised by the Russian occupiers.

