Sham elections in Berdiansk start loudly: Mayor reports two powerful explosions

Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Russian-occupied Melitopol, has reported that explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, where traitors want to hold their illegal "elections".

Details: The mayor says that two powerful explosions rang out at midnight on the territory of the Berdiansk Municipal Lyceum, where the Russians had located one of the "polling stations".

Quote: "The guards did not have enough time to help, they remained under the rubble.

Following Nova Kakhovka, Kamianka-Dniprovska and Vasylivka districts, the loud alarm signals caught up with the occupiers in Berdiansk: it's time to cancel the sham elections", he posted.

Russia has announced that sham elections to local fake administrations will be held on 8-10 September 2023, in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts of Ukraine and in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

As Artem Dekhtiarenko, spokesman for the Security Service of Ukraine, said, the Ukrainian security service has identified more than 3,500 collaborators and their Russian handlers involved in organising the illegal voting, as well as "candidates" in these sham elections.

At the same time, as Dekhtiarenko said, after the explosions at the so-called polling station in the temporarily occupied city of Kamianka-Dniprovska, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, there are fewer people willing to help the Russians. Ukrainska Pravda’s sources state that the Security Service of Ukraine is behind the explosions in Kamianka-Dniprovska.

It was reported that in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, local residents are trying to avoid participating in the sham elections organised by the Russian occupiers.

