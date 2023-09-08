All Sections
Number of injured in Kryvyi Rih rises to 72

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 8 September 2023, 19:13
Number of injured in Kryvyi Rih rises to 72
photo: MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS OF UKRAINE

The number of people injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on the police administrative building in the city of Kryvyi Rih carried out on the morning of 8 September has risen to 72, and 1 more person has died.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Defence Council of Kryvyi Rih; the Patrol Police of Ukraine

Quote: "As a result of a strike on an administrative building, one person, a young man, has died, and 72 people – this is a final number – have been injured. Thirty-five are in hospital, three of them in critical condition. The overall diagnosis is multiple shrapnel wounds and thermal burns. Everyone has received necessary medical treatment."

Details: Vilkul reported that the homes of over 5,000 residents of Kryvyi Rih were damaged – over 80 houses, out of them 23 are private homes, others are apartment buildings.

A headquarters located near the arts school on Tserkovna Street, 2 operates in the city to help the victims.

The Patrol Police have posted a video of the first few minutes after the morning strike.

Background:

  • On the morning of 8 September, a Russian missile destroyed one of the administrative buildings of the police in Kryvyi Rih. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported about nine injured officers.
  • According to the preliminary reports of the Air Force of Ukraine, the Russians struck Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander missile.

