Number of injured in Kryvyi Rih rises to 72

The number of people injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on the police administrative building in the city of Kryvyi Rih carried out on the morning of 8 September has risen to 72, and 1 more person has died.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Defence Council of Kryvyi Rih; the Patrol Police of Ukraine

Quote: "As a result of a strike on an administrative building, one person, a young man, has died, and 72 people – this is a final number – have been injured. Thirty-five are in hospital, three of them in critical condition. The overall diagnosis is multiple shrapnel wounds and thermal burns. Everyone has received necessary medical treatment."

Advertisement:

Details: Vilkul reported that the homes of over 5,000 residents of Kryvyi Rih were damaged – over 80 houses, out of them 23 are private homes, others are apartment buildings.

A headquarters located near the arts school on Tserkovna Street, 2 operates in the city to help the victims.

The Patrol Police have posted a video of the first few minutes after the morning strike.

Background:

On the morning of 8 September, a Russian missile destroyed one of the administrative buildings of the police in Kryvyi Rih. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported about nine injured officers.

According to the preliminary reports of the Air Force of Ukraine, the Russians struck Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander missile.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





