Search and rescue operation completed in Kryvyi Rih: one killed, 60 injured

As a result of the Russian attack on the administrative building of the police in Kryvyi Rih, one person has been killed and 60 people have been injured.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on Telegram; the press service of Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Quote: "Search and rescue operation has been completed in Kryvyi Rih. As of 13:30, 55 casualties are known: 1 killed and 54 injured.

There are nine police officers among the injured."

Details: Klymenko reported that additional police teams from neighbouring regions had arrived in the city to reinforce security. Tents where specialists provide psychological assistance and mobile stations for receiving applications from affected people have been set up near the site of the shelling.

Updated: Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported that as of 15:00, 60 people were injured and one was killed in Kryvyi Rih.

Background:

On the morning of 8 September, Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid warning in most of the oblasts due to the threat of missile attacks.

At 09:03, Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih City Council, reported that an explosion had rung out in the city.

One of the police administrative buildings in the city has been destroyed as a result of a missile attack.

