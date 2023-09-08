Russians attack police building and offices in Kryvyi Rih, killing 1 and injuring 52 others

Police worker being rescued from under the rubble. Photo: Telegram channel of Ukraine's Interior Ministry

One person was killed and at least 52 injured in a Russian attack on the police administrative building and offices in Kryvyi Rih on the morning of 8 September. The search and rescue operation is now complete.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipro Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Defence Council of Kryvyi Rih, on Telegram; Ihor Klymenko, Minister for Internal Affairs, on Telegram; Ukrainian State Emergency Service (SES)

Quote from Klymenko: Kryvyi Rih. Attack in the centre of the city. One of the police administrative buildings has been destroyed. A policeman was killed in the Russian strike. The three people who were rescued from the rubble are rescue workers from the State Emergency Service. They are in a serious condition. Six employees have sustained injuries of varying severity."

PHOTO: IHOR KLYMENKO'S TELEGRAM CHANNEL

Details: The State Emergency Service reported that 52 people were injured as of 12:30.

Vilkul says that 19 people are in hospital. Three of them have multiple injuries and are in the operating room.

Ivan Vyhivskyi, Head of the National Police, has clarified that another act of Russian terror "took the life of a freelance employee of the security police."

PHOTO: PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

He said 3 administrative buildings and 7 residential buildings, including a multi-storey building, had been damaged. The fire that started at some garages has now been contained. An inspection of the area is ongoing.

PHOTO: LYSAK'S TELEGRAM CHANNEL

Earlier, Vilkul said that a Russian missile hit an administrative building with several offices, including the office of the Ukrainian Perspective Foundation which he founded.

The official added that five casualties had been taken to hospital.

PHOTO: IHOR KLYMENKO'S TELEGRAM CHANNEL

"We are setting up a headquarters to help people at the School of Arts (former Central City District Committee) behind the monument to St Nicholas. People will be provided with building materials, applications for assistance from city funds for damaged property, etc.," Vilkul said.

The police are currently conducting door-to-door visits to check on the condition of the residents. Rescue operations are in progress.

PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine urges residents not to approach the emergency services for safety reasons.

PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

Rescue workers have also set up an emergency psychological assistance centre.

Update: Yevhen Sytnychenko, Head of the Kryvyi Rih District Military Administration, reported at 11:46 that the search and rescue operation in Kryvyi Rih was complete. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has finished searches, there is no one else under the rubble.

Currently, municipal workers continue to deal with the aftermath of the attack on site.

Background:

On the morning of 8 September, Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid warning in most of the oblast due to the threat of missile attacks.

At 09:03, Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih City Council, reported that an explosion had rung out in the city.

