All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces likely hit Kryvyi Rih with Iskander K missile – Ukrainian Air Force

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 8 September 2023, 16:52
Russian forces likely hit Kryvyi Rih with Iskander K missile – Ukrainian Air Force
YURII IHNAT. SCREENSHOT

Preliminary reports suggest that on 8 September, the Russian army attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander cruise missile, while their artillery systems targeted Zaporizhzhia and Sumy.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, Spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 8 September

Quote: "Preliminary information indicates that Iskander K may have been used in Kryvyi Rih, whereas multiple-launch rocket systems likely struck the northern and eastern oblasts.

Advertisement:

Anyway, the experts will be able to conclude when the wreckage is found on the spot."

Details: Ihnat noted that in frontline areas, the Russians may deploy ballistic missiles, S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, multiple-launch rocket systems and Iskander cruise missiles with K markings, which can be launched from a relatively short distance.

Background: 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: