Russian forces likely hit Kryvyi Rih with Iskander K missile – Ukrainian Air Force

Preliminary reports suggest that on 8 September, the Russian army attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander cruise missile, while their artillery systems targeted Zaporizhzhia and Sumy.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, Spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 8 September

Quote: "Preliminary information indicates that Iskander K may have been used in Kryvyi Rih, whereas multiple-launch rocket systems likely struck the northern and eastern oblasts.

Advertisement:

Anyway, the experts will be able to conclude when the wreckage is found on the spot."

Details: Ihnat noted that in frontline areas, the Russians may deploy ballistic missiles, S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, multiple-launch rocket systems and Iskander cruise missiles with K markings, which can be launched from a relatively short distance.

Background:

A Russian strike on a police administration building in Kryvyi Rih claimed one person’s life and injured 60 others.

On the morning of 8 September, the Russian forces also struck the cities of Sumy and Zaporizhzhia, injuring at least five people.

