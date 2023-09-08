Ukraine's Danube ports join Grain from Ukraine humanitarian mission

Ukraine's Danube ports have joined the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian initiative to provide grain aid to countries in Africa and Asia.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s Prime Minister, during a government meeting

Details: During its meeting on 8 September, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers supported a resolution to involve Ukrainian ports on the Danube River in providing humanitarian aid consisting of wheat and maize to African and Asian countries.

Advertisement:

Quote: "This is our contribution to global food security. We are working with the UN and our other partners to fully restore agricultural exports from Ukraine and finally unblock our Black Sea ports," Shmyhal stressed.

Details: To date, Ukraine has harvested 34 million tonnes of crops, including 22 million tonnes of wheat. The PM said domestic demand amounts to 6-7 million tonnes annually.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





