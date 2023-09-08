All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Danube ports join Grain from Ukraine humanitarian mission

Friday, 8 September 2023, 19:24
Ukraine's Danube ports join Grain from Ukraine humanitarian mission
IZMAIL PORT. PHOTO: EKONOMICHNA PRAVDA

Ukraine's Danube ports have joined the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian initiative to provide grain aid to countries in Africa and Asia.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s Prime Minister, during a government meeting

Details: During its meeting on 8 September, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers supported a resolution to involve Ukrainian ports on the Danube River in providing humanitarian aid consisting of wheat and maize to African and Asian countries.

Advertisement:

Quote: "This is our contribution to global food security. We are working with the UN and our other partners to fully restore agricultural exports from Ukraine and finally unblock our Black Sea ports," Shmyhal stressed.

Details: To date, Ukraine has harvested 34 million tonnes of crops, including 22 million tonnes of wheat. The PM said domestic demand amounts to 6-7 million tonnes annually.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: