Lithuanian Prime Minister predicts debates on how to make Russia pay reparations for war in Ukraine

European PravdaFriday, 8 September 2023, 21:45

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has stated that after the war in Ukraine ends, there will be debates as to how to make Russia pay for the damage it caused.

Source: Šimonytė during the Vilnius Conference event, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Delfi

She stated that resolving this issue will cause debate but it is clear that the aggressor state must pay.

"There will be debates as to how to make the aggressor pay for it as this is the only fair decision. Justice will likely be one of the main challenges in the future, specifically the issue of how to make the guilty bear the responsibility. It is normal that democratic countries, the EU, the US, and all other countries are supporting Ukraine on this path, but in the end the check must be paid by the one responsible for all this damage," she remarked.

Background: In May at the European Council summit in Iceland an agreement on the Register of Damage Caused by Russian Aggression was adopted. Then, 43 states joined it. Recently Switzerland joined it as well.

Read about who in Ukraine will receive a part of Russian funds and how the new mechanism will operate in the article Russian Funds for Ukrainian Victims: What European Leaders Agreed on at Reykjavik Summit

