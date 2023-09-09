"Let's just wait and see": Ukraine's Defence Intelligence on Prigozhin's death

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence believes that we need to wait for confirmation of the death of Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, on the 24/7 national newscast

Quote: "Let's just wait. It's not that simple... There was a case with Prigozhin before when allegedly there was a plane crash, but he remained alive. This is Russia − Russia is difficult to understand."

Previously: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin was responsible for the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Group.

Background:

